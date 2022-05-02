iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 3.46% of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 25,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 147,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,626,000.

EIRL opened at $46.36 on Monday. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $62.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average is $53.43.

