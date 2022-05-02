iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 3.46% of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIRL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 150,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $277,000.

EIRL opened at $46.36 on Monday. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $62.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average is $53.43.

