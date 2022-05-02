John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 270.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 87.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000.
In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $33,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $117.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.83. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $177.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58.
John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 17.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.96%.
About John Bean Technologies (Get Rating)
John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Bean Technologies (JBT)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.