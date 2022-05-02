Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires 1,464 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,425 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.4% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $157.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.24. The company has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 153.44% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.10.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

