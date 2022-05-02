JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $72.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna cut Southwest Airlines from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.
Shares of LUV stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average is $44.91. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $63.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
