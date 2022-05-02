JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $72.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna cut Southwest Airlines from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average is $44.91. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $63.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

