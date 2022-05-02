JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $14.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.81.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $9.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.37. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 85.33% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 1,011.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 571.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

