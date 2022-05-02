Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $44.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Kemper from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Get Kemper alerts:

KMPR stock opened at $46.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.37. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $45.64 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kemper will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -63.27%.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the third quarter worth $232,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kemper by 14.6% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Kemper by 13.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Kemper by 3.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kemper (Get Rating)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.