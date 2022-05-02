Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 968,736 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,666 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 7.0% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Apple were worth $172,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.10.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $157.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 153.44% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

