Keybank National Association OH Invests $283,000 in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HE stock opened at $41.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.27. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.44.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $770.27 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

