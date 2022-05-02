Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 13.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,017,000 after buying an additional 133,489 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 74.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 206,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after buying an additional 87,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 112.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after buying an additional 73,297 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 3.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,852,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,706,000 after buying an additional 66,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,079,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on HHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howard Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $100.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.52 and a beta of 1.46. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 2.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

