Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,209 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 261.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 30,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LH opened at $240.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.99. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $232.01 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.89.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

