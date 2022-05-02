Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,203 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 305,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $37,605.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,273,364.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,139 shares of company stock worth $1,377,805. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LADR opened at $11.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 103.29, a quick ratio of 103.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 4.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 133.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

