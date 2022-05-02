Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $414,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $207,243.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,112.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,516. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after acquiring an additional 304,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,352,000 after acquiring an additional 259,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 1,776.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,863,000 after acquiring an additional 161,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,853,000 after acquiring an additional 144,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $71.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 3.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.87. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $35.24 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 31.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laredo Petroleum (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.