LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LPL. StockNews.com cut shares of LG Display from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of LG Display from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. CLSA raised shares of LG Display from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of LG Display from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of LPL opened at $6.43 on Thursday. LG Display has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). LG Display had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LG Display will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. LG Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.38%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPL. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in LG Display by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in LG Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in LG Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

