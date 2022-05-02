LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LPL. StockNews.com cut shares of LG Display from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of LG Display from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. CLSA raised shares of LG Display from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of LG Display from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold.
Shares of LPL opened at $6.43 on Thursday. LG Display has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. LG Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.38%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPL. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in LG Display by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in LG Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in LG Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About LG Display (Get Rating)
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
