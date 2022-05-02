Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on LILM. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lilium from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.48.
NASDAQ:LILM opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91. Lilium has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $11.66.
About Lilium (Get Rating)
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
