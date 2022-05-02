Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMGet Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LILM. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lilium from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.48.

NASDAQ:LILM opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91. Lilium has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $11.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lilium by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,072,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,240,000 after purchasing an additional 366,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,779,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Lilium by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,589,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 85,802 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

