Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Senior Officer Buys C$55,000.00 in Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Annie Laurenson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,333 shares in the company, valued at C$238,331.50.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$11.73 on Monday. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$8.56 and a 12 month high of C$15.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.29. The company has a market cap of C$8.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 11.1899997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LUN shares. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.57.

About Lundin Mining (Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.