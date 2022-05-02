MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $64.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.10.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of MTSI opened at $50.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $363,727.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 11,815 shares of company stock worth $712,062 over the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 814,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,736,000 after acquiring an additional 53,143 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $1,857,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 15,733 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.