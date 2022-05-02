Maximus (MMS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Maximus to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Maximus has set its FY22 guidance at $4.00-4.30 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Maximus to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Maximus stock opened at $72.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Maximus has a 1-year low of $72.04 and a 1-year high of $94.79.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Maximus by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth $369,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Maximus by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Maximus by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Maximus by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.
About Maximus (Get Rating)
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.
