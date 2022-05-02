Maximus (MMS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Maximus to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Maximus has set its FY22 guidance at $4.00-4.30 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Maximus to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus stock opened at $72.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Maximus has a 1-year low of $72.04 and a 1-year high of $94.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Maximus by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth $369,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Maximus by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Maximus by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Maximus by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus (Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.