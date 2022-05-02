Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,148 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Prudential were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Prudential by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential alerts:

Shares of PUK opened at $25.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Prudential plc has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $44.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2372 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PUK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($21.09) to GBX 1,685 ($21.48) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.76) to GBX 1,590 ($20.27) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($18.48) to GBX 1,375 ($17.52) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,304.67.

About Prudential (Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.