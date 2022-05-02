Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 2,284 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Vector Group by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vector Group alerts:

VGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $1,069,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $33,117.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $12.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.98. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $313.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

About Vector Group (Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.