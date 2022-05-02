Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LCII shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $97.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.26. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $96.32 and a 52-week high of $163.33.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.43. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

In related news, insider Jamie Schnur purchased 3,250 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.79 per share, for a total transaction of $350,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Gero purchased 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,515 shares of company stock worth $2,966,138. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

