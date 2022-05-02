Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 5,398 NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NCR by 152.4% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 42,285 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 12.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 420,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,305,000 after purchasing an additional 46,237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of NCR by 10.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,160,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,962,000 after purchasing an additional 111,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR stock opened at $35.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.45 and a beta of 1.62. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.39.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). NCR had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 26.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NCR (Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.