Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys New Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 9,151.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 54,911 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2,584.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after acquiring an additional 46,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CACC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.80.

Shares of CACC opened at $512.50 on Monday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $380.50 and a 1 year high of $703.27. The company has a current ratio of 39.04, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $538.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $588.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $14.75 by ($0.49). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 38.72%. The business had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

