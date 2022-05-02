Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 550 Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 550 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 825,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,317,000 after acquiring an additional 55,137 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,937,000 after buying an additional 170,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,975,000 after buying an additional 25,085 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,421,000 after buying an additional 335,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,708,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $265.75 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $231.88 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.16 and a 200-day moving average of $331.56.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.27.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

