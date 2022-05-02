Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $951,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,522,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 241,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $69,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $81,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,967. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $76.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.75 and a beta of 0.84.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NovoCure Profile (Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.