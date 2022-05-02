Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.16 on Monday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 89.41% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $64.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on OCSL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending (Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.