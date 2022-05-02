Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $170,000 Stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Telos were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Telos by 156.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,086,000 after purchasing an additional 234,762 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the third quarter valued at $388,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Telos by 67.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the third quarter valued at $928,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Telos by 236.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 68,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TLS. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Telos from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Telos from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $7.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.69 million, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.06. Telos Co. has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $36.92.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.27. Telos had a negative return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

