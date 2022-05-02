Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,127 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after buying an additional 158,334 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter valued at about $2,193,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 117,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 15,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock opened at $4.18 on Monday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $931.23 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.