Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $213,000 Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 12,390 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,751,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,343,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 29.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,041,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,015,000 after acquiring an additional 911,100 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,193,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 7.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,237,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $230,186,000 after acquiring an additional 831,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AR. Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 price objective on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Antero Resources from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.81.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $35.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.64. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $37.34.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $900,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.