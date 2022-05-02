Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $218,000 Holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter.

NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $36.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average of $41.38. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93.

