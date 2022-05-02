Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Zynga were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 60,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 345,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

ZNGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $9.86 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.86 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $8.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -82.70 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.60 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.