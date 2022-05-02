Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,238,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,924,000 after buying an additional 2,110,767 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ASE Technology by 457.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,875,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,625,000 after buying an additional 13,025,689 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in ASE Technology by 162.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,651,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after buying an additional 4,121,788 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ASE Technology by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,661,000 after buying an additional 419,030 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in ASE Technology by 4.6% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,596,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after buying an additional 202,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $6.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASE Technology (Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

