Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $457,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $298,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,006,685 in the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WOR opened at $47.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.00. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $72.39.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 26.10%. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.07%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WOR. StockNews.com began coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 19th.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

