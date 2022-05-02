Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 311,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 262,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 97,773 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 119,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 32,432 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the period. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0696 per share. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.56) to GBX 45 ($0.57) in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.71) to GBX 60 ($0.76) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.19.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

