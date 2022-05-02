Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International during the third quarter worth $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MGI opened at $10.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.35. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International ( NASDAQ:MGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $324.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MoneyGram International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.92.

In related news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $230,224.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $94,162.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.