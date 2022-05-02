Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $113,000 in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth $1,099,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 3.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,063,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,865,000 after buying an additional 220,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the third quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CXW opened at $12.43 on Monday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoreCivic news, Director Mark A. Emkes purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CXW. Wedbush upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

