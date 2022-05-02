Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $198,000 in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KD opened at $11.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

