Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $203,000 in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,089,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $619,206,000 after acquiring an additional 180,439 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,331,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,596,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,909,000 after acquiring an additional 62,434 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,584,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,611,000 after buying an additional 644,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $66.10 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.15 and its 200 day moving average is $60.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.64%.

A number of research firms have commented on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

