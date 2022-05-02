Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $209,000 in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $8,149,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 87,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 69.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 38,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 34.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 632,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,083,000 after acquiring an additional 162,105 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRO stock opened at $61.98 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.78 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

