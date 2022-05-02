Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 34.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $4,998,627.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at $46,185,928.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $38.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $50.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.24.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.01%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VNO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

