Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $156,000 Investment in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,789,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,309,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 248,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 90,982 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

