Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $205,000 Investment in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $441.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.01 and a 52 week high of $638.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 46.97%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

