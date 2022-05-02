Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $205,000 Investment in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $441.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.01 and a 52 week high of $638.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.96%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
About Coca-Cola Consolidated (Get Rating)
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.