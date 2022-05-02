Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $219,000 Investment in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CW. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 82.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 938,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,383,000 after purchasing an additional 423,478 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at $27,163,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 60.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 430,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,277,000 after acquiring an additional 161,574 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 319.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 187,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,712,000 after acquiring an additional 143,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 119.4% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 166,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,010,000 after acquiring an additional 90,630 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $132,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $584,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,335 shares of company stock worth $3,566,091. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $142.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.57. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $162.98.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.98 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile (Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.