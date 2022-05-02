Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $224,000 Investment in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.05% of Logistics Innovation Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITT. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $38,560,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $18,487,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,922,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,890,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,165,000. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

