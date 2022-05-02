Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 15,337 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,337 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 26.9% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 13.2% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 38,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 400,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,119,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $3.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $625,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.