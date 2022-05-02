Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Holdings in Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJYGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $2,511,000. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENJY opened at $1.07 on Monday. Enjoy Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $128.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Enjoy Technology, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENJY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enjoy Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of Enjoy Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Enjoy Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Enjoy Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

