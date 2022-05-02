Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,852 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 14.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP stock opened at $105.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.10 and a 200-day moving average of $108.86. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.26 and a 1 year high of $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.55.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $335.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

About IDACORP (Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.