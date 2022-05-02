Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 682.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

KBWD opened at $17.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $21.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.