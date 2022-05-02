Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 390.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Shares of MTN stock opened at $254.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.85. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.38 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a $1.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.25.

About Vail Resorts (Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.