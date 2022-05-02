Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 1,506 Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $23,006,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

NYSE:FNV opened at $151.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.68. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $124.95 and a 12 month high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.10.

Franco-Nevada Profile (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.